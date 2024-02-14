Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $234.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $250.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.