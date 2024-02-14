Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CARV stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
