Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company's stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CARV stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

