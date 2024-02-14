Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

CJ opened at C$6.32 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$999.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Energy

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 44,000 shares of company stock worth $286,660. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

