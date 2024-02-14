Cardano Trading Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $20.42 billion and approximately $537.46 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.41 or 0.05329688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00080397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00026796 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00020103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,613,928,912 coins and its circulating supply is 35,451,428,118 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

