CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $354.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,208,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,609,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

