Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

