Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.