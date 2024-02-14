Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.14% from the company’s current price.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 5.2 %
CTLP stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 142,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,860. The company has a market cap of $475.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cantaloupe
In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe
About Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
Further Reading
