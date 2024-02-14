Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 224,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,725,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 438.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

