Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

NYSE CANF opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.59.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

