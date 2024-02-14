CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $3.00 on Friday. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $109.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. Equities analysts expect that CalAmp will post -10.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

CalAmp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CalAmp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,424,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 963,594 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,704,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in CalAmp by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 681,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.