Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
CPZ traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 15.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,322. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 13.17 and a 12-month high of 17.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 14.76.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
