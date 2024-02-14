Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

CPZ traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 15.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,322. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 13.17 and a 12-month high of 17.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 14.76.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares in the company, valued at 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 15,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 369,105.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

