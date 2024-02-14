Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $793.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cable One by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,003,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cable One by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,725,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CABO opened at $485.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Cable One has a 1 year low of $474.23 and a 1 year high of $795.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $587.20. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

