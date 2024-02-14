BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $12,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,110,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $13,600.00.

On Friday, January 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $14,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $15,400.00.

On Monday, January 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:BFI opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFI. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 536.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the third quarter worth $83,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

