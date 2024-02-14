Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Down 1.7%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.66 and last traded at $69.23. Approximately 167,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 670,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Get Bruker alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.08.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bruker by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.