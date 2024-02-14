Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $861.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $160.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 30.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 43,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1,699.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 235,366 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 64.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 291,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 114,249 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 37.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

