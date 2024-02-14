Brokerages Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target at $67.00

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. Shell has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 46.82%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

