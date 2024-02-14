Brokerages Set Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) PT at $23.00

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

PHAT stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $355.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 71,711 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,760,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

