Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Price Target at $1,187.20

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,187.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

FICO stock opened at $1,269.50 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $650.00 and a 1-year high of $1,336.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,199.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,015.91.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,529,668 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

