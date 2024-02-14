Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT at $12.00

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMCX

Insider Transactions at AMC Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 114,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Stock Down 8.9 %

AMCX stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $583.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.