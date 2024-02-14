Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 874.8% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,256.29. The company had a trading volume of 582,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,993. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,138.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $970.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.10 and a 1-year high of $1,295.97. The stock has a market cap of $588.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.95.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

