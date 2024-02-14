Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,336,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,291 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 398,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 70.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

