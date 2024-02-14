BNB (BNB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $909.79 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $333.21 or 0.00646157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $49.83 billion and approximately $909.79 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,544,960 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

