BNB (BNB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $909.79 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $333.21 or 0.00646157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $49.83 billion and approximately $909.79 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,544,960 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,544,997.6874255. The last known price of BNB is 326.59735704 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2061 active market(s) with $845,902,675.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.