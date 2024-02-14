Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,420,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268. Insiders own 3.88% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

