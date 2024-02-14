Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,986,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $237.62 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.87.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.