Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 29,318 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 135.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $538.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $121.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

