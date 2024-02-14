Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.72 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.