BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Down 17.9% in January

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. 15,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,430. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.