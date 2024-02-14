BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.72

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 165228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
