BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.72

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 165228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,625,764 shares in the company, valued at $186,735,049.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 1,874,027 shares of company stock valued at $27,838,201 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Featured Stories

