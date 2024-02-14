BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BlackLine by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1,159.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

