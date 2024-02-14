Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.12-4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -146.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.40. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $311,436.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,698.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 4.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

