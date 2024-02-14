Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $8.90. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 680,485 shares.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 728,804 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.