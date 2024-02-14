Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $8.90. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 680,485 shares.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
