Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.00-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.81. Biogen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.000-16.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.32.

Get Biogen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BIIB

Biogen Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $226.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.04. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its stake in Biogen by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 75,323 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.