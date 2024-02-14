Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.52.

Shares of BIIB traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.69. 538,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.04. Biogen has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

