Beldex Price Hits $0.0427 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $264.64 million and $2.22 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,764.42 or 0.05316607 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00080540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00026425 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00019818 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,207,540 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,147,547 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

