Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$29.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,325.40. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$247,325.40. Insiders acquired a total of 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE:ABX opened at C$19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$19.04 and a 1 year high of C$28.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.99. The company has a market cap of C$33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

