Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

BRN stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $22 million, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 27,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $70,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,526,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,467,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 27,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $70,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,526,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,069.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $136,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.