Barclays Raises Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target to $41.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

CART has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. 1,830,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maplebear will post -13.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CART. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Articles

