Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 290 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,247.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,116. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $970.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $584.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,295.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

