Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 169 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Diageo were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Diageo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,182,000 after buying an additional 29,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,547,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DEO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.92. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 39.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.