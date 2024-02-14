Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 1,158 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.8% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 290,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $3,222,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.27. 1,569,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,819,230. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $159.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $365.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

