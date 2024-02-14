Banco de Sabadell S.A Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $10.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $752.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,591. The company’s 50-day moving average is $626.16 and its 200 day moving average is $585.92. The company has a market capitalization of $713.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $764.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.93%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

