Banco de Sabadell S.A Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Unilever were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $778,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.