Banco de Sabadell S.A Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in CSX by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 2,399,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,771,000 after acquiring an additional 680,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,415,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.