Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $88,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% in the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,516 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $9,172,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.06. 3,852,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,387,280. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $74.83. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $90.04.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $22,985,851. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.