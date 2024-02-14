Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 484,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,831. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.