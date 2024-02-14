Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $368.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,931. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.96. The company has a market capitalization of $231.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.