Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.17.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.63. The company had a trading volume of 917,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,412. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $368.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $354.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.