Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 1,931 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.7% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

LHX stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.47. The stock had a trading volume of 126,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,099. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.24. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

