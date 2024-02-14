Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,750 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. 1,084,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,228,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

