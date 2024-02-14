Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after buying an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after buying an additional 1,471,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after buying an additional 827,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,608,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after buying an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. 141,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,199,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.43.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
